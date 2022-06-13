Health Council determines mandatory use of masks indoors for 90 days in Lafaiete

The Plenary of the Municipal Health Council, in a meeting 356, on an ordinary basis and via virtual, held recently, considering the significant increase in confirmed cases in Lafaiete, determined the use of masks in closed environments, such as in classrooms, cinema, theater, elevators, offices, supermarkets in Lafaiete (MG).

By the resolution, all public and private establishments are obliged to provide 70% (seventy percent) alcohol to regulars, at strategic and easily accessible points, for hand hygiene at the entrance and exit.

It is also mandatory for the elderly, people with comorbidities and unvaccinated people to wear a mask in open environments with agglomeration of people or in closed environments.

The establishments of the Municipality of Conselheiro Lafaiete are responsible for organizing the waiting places and queues in order to respect the distance of 1 m (meter) between people.

After the resolution, the Municipality of Conselheiro Lafaiete is responsible for ensuring compliance with the Resolution using what determines the Municipal, State or Federal Legislation.

The establishments of Conselheiro Lafaiete are obliged to promote the disclosure by informing about the recommended measures for hand hygiene, the correct use of masks and the etiquette of coughing and sneezing. This Resolution enters into force on the date of its publication and will be valid for a period of 90 days.

In the last week, 191 new cases and one death were confirmed. If the resolution is not accepted by the Municipality, the Municipal Health Council may call the Public Ministry.