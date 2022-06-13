Health Department investigates alleged case of monkeypox in Macaé | Rio de Janeiro



Monkeypox virus sample

Monkeypox virus sampleDisclosure

Published 06/11/2022 17:44 | Updated 06/12/2022 16:22

Rio – The State Department of Health (SES), through the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS), reported that it is investigating a suspected case of monkeypox registered in the municipality of Macaé. The patient, a 43-year-old man, works aboard an oil platform, and reported having had contact with people from other countries. Complementary tests, recommended by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to complete the evaluation of the case, are in progress.

According to the SES, state surveillance is supporting municipal surveillance in patient monitoring. So far, there is no confirmed case of smallpox in the state.

In May, the CIEVS sent a warning to the municipal health secretariats advising on the detection and monitoring of possible cases of the disease. The measure aims to ensure that municipal and state surveillance are notified of possible cases and can monitor the evolution of the disease.

Smallpox is a viral disease, and human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through personal contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions from infected people, or recently contaminated objects. The disease causes rashes that usually develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, lymph node enlargement, chills, and exhaustion. In case of suspicion of the disease, the patient must be isolated until the complete disappearance of the lesions. Treatment is based on supportive measures, with the aim of relieving symptoms, preventing and treating complications and sequelae.

cases in São Paulo

The Health Department of São Paulo confirmed, this Saturday (11), the second case of monkeypox in the state. The disease was detected in a 29-year-old man, who is isolated at his residence in Vinhedo, in the interior of the state.

According to the Health Department, the case is considered imported, because the man has a history of travel to Portugal and Spain. He had his first symptoms while still in Europe. The positive result was confirmed by a Spanish laboratory after landing in Brazil, which took place last Wednesday (8).

Last Thursday (9), the government of São Paulo confirmed the first case in the country: a resident of the capital of São Paulo who is hospitalized at the Institute of Infectious Diseases Emílio Ribas, with a good evolution of the clinical picture.