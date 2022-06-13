Health Department reinforces importance of third and fourth doses against Covid-19





12/06/2022, 15:08, Photo: Ascom.



The low demand for the third and fourth doses of the Covid-19 vaccine has worried the Municipal Health Department. The Undersecretary of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav), infectious disease doctor Rodrigo Carneiro, reinforces the guidance for people who have already taken the two doses of the vaccine to look for a health center to receive the third dose and, after the interval 4 months, the fourth dose. (read more below)

According to data from the Health Department, from January to June 8 this year, 189,620 people took the third dose (first booster dose), corresponding to 40% of the population eligible for vaccination, which is 470,000 campers. “Our goal is to reach 80% of the target audience”, stated Rodrigo Carneiro. (read more below)

In relation to the fourth dose (second booster dose), the rate is even lower, reaching 5% of the eligible population. Only 22,852,000 people sought the fourth application of the immunizing agent. Many, however, according to Rodrigo Carneiro, have not yet completed the 4-month interval between the first and second boosters and, therefore, could not take the fourth dose. (read more below)

According to the doctor, the importance of receiving booster doses lies in the drop in antibody levels that occurs a few months after the first two doses. (read more below)

“The circulating neutralizing antibodies, which are those that inhibit the replication of the virus, progressively fall over time, more precisely 6 months after the person has taken the first two doses”, explained Rodrigo Carneiro, noting that booster doses reduce the chance of each person to become infected or reinfected. (read more below)

People aged 12 years and over who received the second dose 4 months ago are eligible to take the third dose. The fourth dose is intended for the general public over the age of 50 and also immunocompromised people aged 18 and over, as well as healthcare professionals aged 40 and over.