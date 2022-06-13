Here’s What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Peanuts Every Day

despite the peanut having a reputation for being a caloric food, it is a type of legume that is among the favorites of Brazilians. Many believe that peanuts are just a tasty ingredient, which goes well as an aperitif or to serve as an ingredient for pé de moleque, paçocas and other sweets, they are unaware of the real benefits of this food because of its nutrients.

According to nutritionist Cyntia Maureen, peanuts contain macronutrients capable of benefiting the body, reducing the risk of disease.

The Federal University of Lavras, in Minas Gerais, carried out an investigation in rodents, which identified that the consumption of peanuts caused an increase of 11% in the acceleration of metabolism. Discover other contributions of this legume to health.

What are the benefits of eating peanuts every day?

Boosts weight loss: Studies done on people with normal weights, found that eating peanuts produces satiety for longer. Which can be justified by its macronutrients of fats, proteins and carbohydrates that make peanuts a complete food.

Removes diabetes risks: A publication in the Journal of the American Medical Association reported that regular consumption of peanuts can reduce the risk of diabetes by up to 30%, but consumption should be restricted to two tablespoons of peanuts or peanut butter a day.

fight cancer: the legume is rich in phytosterol substances, resveratrol, phytic acid and folic acid that prevent cancer, especially colon cancer, one of the most aggressive and lethal in the world.

Defends the central nervous system: because it contains B vitamins, especially B3 and B12 that protect brain function, preventing diseases such as Alzheimer’s and others that affect the cognitive system.

It is worth noting that peanuts contribute to lower bad cholesterol levels and also helps to prevent fatty plaques from forming in the arteries.