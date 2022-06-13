Hideo Kojima and Xbox Game Studios Work on New Project

Hideo Kojima is the man of rumors and in recent months he’s been embroiled in various speculations — from Abandoned to Silent Hill. The game designer appeared on showcase from Microsoft this Sunday (12) to announce an unprecedented partnership with Xbox Game Studios.

Many speculated that Overdose, an alleged horror game that may have actress Margaret Qualley as the protagonist, would appear at the event – which ended up not being the case. This partnership may not be for life, but the debut on PlayStation consoles is still uncertain.

Hello everyone, this is Hideo Kojima. Yes, there’s a game I’ve always wanted to make. It’s a completely new game that no one has ever tried or seen before. I’ve waited a long time for the day when I could finally start creating him. With Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud technology and changing industry trends, it’s now possible to challenge myself to do this never-before-seen concept. It might take some time, but I’m looking forward to this partnership with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring some exciting news in the future! Thanks!

In November 2019, Hideo Kojima reported that he intended to produce the “scariest horror game of all time”. It has not yet been confirmed whether the new project will be focused on horror, but there is a possibility.

In addition to the new project, Hideo Kojima would be working on Death Stranding 2

It is worth remembering that Hideo Kojima himself confirmed in an interview with Famitsu that he was currently working on two projects, one “new and challenging” and the other “big” – possibly Death Stranding 2, as actor Norman Reedus revealed. Check out the details!