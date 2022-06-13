Hideo Kojima Announces Partnership with Microsoft; Persona 3, 4 and 5 will be released for Xbox and PC

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, two news relevant to PlayStation fans emerged at the event.

The first is that Hideo Kojima is working on a project with Microsoft. We didn’t have any details on that though.

“Hello everyone, this is Hideo Kojima,” Kojima said in a video message at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. “Yes, there’s a game I’ve always wanted to make. It’s a completely new game that no one has ever tried or seen before. I’ve waited a long time for the day when I could finally start creating him. With Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud technology and changing industry trends, it has now become possible to challenge myself to do this never-before-seen concept. It might take some time, but I’m looking forward to partnering with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future! Thanks!”.

Atlus has announced that it will launch Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable for Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC via Microsoft Store.

Persona 5 Royal will be released on October 21, followed by Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable in 2023. All three titles will be available via Xbox Game Pass.

With this news, PlayStation loses the exclusivity of Persona 5 Royal it’s from Persona 3 Portable. In addition, there is still no information on whether Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will come to PlayStation 4 or 5.

