Hideo Kojima works on a new game with Xbox

Rumors were confirmed at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, Hideo Kojima is working on a new Xbox exclusive with the support of Microsoft Gaming, whose president, Phil Spencer, proudly announced the partnership.

Kojima, heavily criticized for his games like Death Stranding by half the world and adored by another, is likely to be loved by more, as he promises to use Microsoft’s cloud technology like no other game to create his own title. life.

Kojima was present at the Microsoft conference to announce the partnership and says that the concept of his new game is something unprecedented and epic, but for now we have no concrete information on the game or if this is Overdrive, a horror game that has been mentioned in several rumors. .

“Hello person, it’s Hideo Kojima,” said the master. “Yes, there’s a game I’ve always wanted to make. It’s a completely new game, a game that’s never been experienced or seen before. I’ve waited a long time for the day when I could finally start creating it.”

“With Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud technology and changing industry trends, it’s now become possible for me to challenge myself to create this never-before-seen concept. It may take some time, but I’m looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and I hope to bring you exciting news in the future! Thank you!”