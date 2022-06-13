Hospital updates health status of one of the hit-and-run victims in Joinville

One of the victims of the hit-and-run that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 11, on the way out of an event at Joinville Square Garden has already been discharged. She was taken to Hospital São José after the accident.

According to the unit’s advice, she was treated and discharged late on Saturday afternoon. The other victim was not taken to the same hospital and there is no further information on her condition.

The accident

In images from a surveillance camera, it is possible to see that, after hitting the two victims, the driver leaves the car on top of them for some time. He also doesn’t get out of the car during the camera recording period. Some people approach trying to help and trying to convince him to leave. The image ends the moment he was backing up.

According to the Military Police, the man was apparently intoxicated, but refused to take the breathalyzer test. He received a fine for refusing to take the test and signed an affidavit on the spot. His driver’s license was also seized.

Over Saturday, the influencer from Joinville known as Miami spoke out and assumed he was responsible for the two women being run over. According to him, because he went into a state of shock, he was unable to take action quickly. He also explains that he wants contact with the victims and asks for help reaching them. According to him, a stranger helped him get home.

