iPhone 7 loses support for iOS 16; see models that do not receive an update – Link

iPhone 7 survives with iOS 15 and will no longer receive updates from Apple

The new iPhone operating system, iOS 16, which was announced last week, will feature the most customization ever seen on the lock screen, according to Apple. It will be possible to change colors, layout, themes and the way notifications appear – among other tools. Not all devices, however, will be able to receive the news.

Users with the new system will be able to see an idea similar to what Apple already does with the Apple Watch, which allows you to customize the device’s interface (the “watchfaces”). In addition, the Focus mode now gets an update to make the user even more focused on tasks and the company’s digital wallet gains a well-known feature here: Pay Later. Similar to an installment plan, the operation takes place entirely through Apple’s system, without third parties, and should emerge as a potential rival for fintechs.

As usual, not all branded devices are eligible and, this year, Apple will no longer support one of the most popular cell phones in Brazil: the iPhone 7. With that, the 2016 model is stuck with the latest operating system. company, the iPhone 15, launched in mid-2021.

Check the list of devices that will not receive the update:

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (2016)

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus (2015)

iPod touch (7th generation, 2019)

There are still no dates for the availability of the systems to users, but the arrival of iOS 16 should accompany the launch of the iPhone 14, traditionally in September.