Is it dangerous to health to come into contact with what falls from space? – 06/13/2022

Do you have a habit of looking up? Well, it’s good to be aware, a lot of things from up there have been falling on us, earthlings, lately. UFOs (unidentified flying objects), meteorites, spacecraft fuselage. In March of this year, for example, a piece of twisted metal from what could be a space rocket, claimed to belong to SpaceX, a company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, fell on a rural property in São Mateus do Sul, Paraná.

In the same month, it was also reported that scientists and local authorities recognized as legitimate a space rock that fell to the bottom of a plot of land in the city of Nova Olinda, in the interior of Paraíba, and spent almost six years serving as a table decoration in a house.

Resident finds alleged part of SpaceX rocket that crashed in Paraná Image: Reproduction

Now, the most recent case, from May, is about a mysterious shower of metal balls that hit villages in Gujarat, India. Suspicions point to satellite fragments.

Scientists also believe that space sediments may have deposited the substances necessary for the emergence of life on Earth. To give you an idea, in three meteorites that fell in the last few decades, the entire molecular basis of our DNA and RNA was found. Valuable findings for humanity to better understand its origin and everything else that surrounds it, but which raise the question: is there a risk to health approaching what falls from space?

Damage can be psychological

When it comes to meteorites, know that, although they can reach incandescent temperatures when crossing our atmosphere at very high speed, when they touch the ground they soon lose heat, so they don’t cause burns.

Unless you are hit by one, which can also result in trauma and even kill, but this is a rare type of accident: there is only one official non-fatal meteorite victim record in history.

Ann Hodges holding the meteorite that went through the roof of her house and then hit her Image: University of Alabama Museums/Tuscaloosa/Alabama

It was the American Ann Hodges, hit in 1954 by a fragment weighing about 4 kilos and which caused a bruise on her hip shortly after she destroyed the roof of her house and hit a radio. But the damage that really “ruined” her, in the words of Randy Mecredy, director of the Alabama Museum of Natural History, to which the meteorite was donated, was all the attention generated around her, who suffered a nervous breakdown and died. shortly afterwards.

According to Luiz Scocca, a psychiatrist at the HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculdade de Medicina de São Paulo) and a member of the APA (American Psychiatric Association), phenomena like this, in addition to being uncommon and having repercussions on society, can affect the mental health.

“They create stigmas, mark the person at the center of that event and generate great psychological suffering that, without any support, can develop into disorders and even post-traumatic stress.”

No radiation or disease, but…

Still about space rocks, know that they are also not toxic and radioactive like the extraterrestrial mineral kryptonite, capable of weakening Superman, and they don’t even have disease-causing bacteria.

Image: Larry Atkins

Even so, not being an expert in meteorites or without wearing gloves, their handling is not indicated, more to avoid accidents and not change their chemical characteristics, in addition to causing possible oxidation and harming scientific investigations.

When it comes to parts that may have come from the Cosmos, from technologies used for its exploration, even more from our sky, in the case of planes, helicopters, it is also worth the recommendation not to approach and touch.

Unlike meteorites, because they are made of metals such as titanium, bronze, steel and aluminum, they cut and burn once they re-enter the atmosphere, in the case of spacecraft, or crash into the ground and twist and catch fire.

Aside from the danger of smoke and propellants like hydrazine, rocket fuel and satellites. “They can intoxicate, causing mild conditions, such as nausea, headache, to severe manifestations, such as fainting and convulsions”, warns Cíntia Maria de Melo Mendes, toxicologist at the Uninovafapi university center, at Afya Educacional, in Piauí.

In the case of hydrazine, it is still potentially corrosive and can cause permanent tissue and nervous system damage.

Came from above, do the following…

If you don’t play with normal garbage, let alone with space. Inpe (National Institute for Space Research) advises that in these situations, in front of what appears to be a fuselage, an orbital wreckage, immediately isolate the area of ​​the fall, keep your distance and call the fire department (193).

It may even be that the object is completely inert, but it is better not to risk it and trust specialists with the proper equipment to carry out its removal.

If you have already manipulated and kept something that seems not to be from Earth or that should not have fallen into your backyard, until you send it — or a sample of yourself — to a scientific institution (public university, museum), protect this find in a dry place. and secured with a cloth, canvas or resistant paper, depending on its size.

Image: Natural History Museum

If possible, also record the exact point at which it was found, to help the researchers work.

Finally, if there is any symptom (change in balance, heart rate, breathing, in addition to nausea, skin and mucous membrane irritation), after contact with something whose origin is unknown, look for an emergency room as soon as possible.

“It is necessary to act against time to prevent permanent side effects or even death, due to intoxication, asphyxia or corrosive agents”, warns Ricardo Cantarin, an infectious disease specialist at the HSANP Hospital in São Paulo.