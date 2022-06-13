Joelma, with new complications, has a new condition exposed by a doctor

The singer canceled some shows after her immediate hospitalization

The singer Joelma is going through a difficult period in her career, she has been hospitalized since last Tuesday, at Hospital São Luiz Itaim, in São Paulo after having suffered from swelling on her face, which, according to her, is a consequence of from a sequel caused by the Covid-19 virus, which she has already contracted about 4 times.

And after the note, IstoÉ Gente magazine, in conversation with gastroenterologist Thomas Szeg, from Hospital Israelita Alberto Einstein, gave details regarding the singer’s new health condition. According to him, people who contracted Covid-19, like Joelma, ended up developing gastric sensitivity, something that can be treated with medication.

Thiago also stated that it is an inflammation of the esophagus, and that it may have occurred due to several factors, such as reflux esophagitis, when the patient has reflux of the stomach with the esophagus with gastric acid, thus attacking the esophagus. According to the doctor, this would be the most common cause and has no connection with Covid-19.

And even though it has nothing to do with the coronavirus, Szego says that you have to know the cause of esophagitis even before starting treatment, because the drugs used are different. The doctor says that in cases of reflux esophagitis, a medicine is used to reduce the acid secretion of the stomach.

However, even though they are rare, the professional highlights that there are other causes, and thus, it is necessary to adapt the treatment.

