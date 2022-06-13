Lenovo Notebook with i5 and Geforce MX330 at a killer price – All in Technology

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Notebook with Intel Core i5 10210U chipset is the right choice for those looking for value for money in Brazil. After all, this chipset is fast enough to handle more demanding tasks and avoid slowdowns. And today, whoever buys it in the promotion will pay 3192 in installments and will have a cash back of R$ 473 at AME Digital.

Along with the good processor, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i has a dedicated Geforce MX330 2GB GPU and native storage via 256GB SSD. There is also 8GB of RAM for excellent multi-tasking. Plus, it has a built-in webcam to help with video calls in games, schoolwork, or other tasks.

See too:

Another highlight of this model is its large 15.6-inch display. Equipped with HD resolution (1366 x 768) and Anti-Glare technology, the screen is ideal for both play and work. There’s even a 2-cell 35Wh battery that guarantees several hours of use on just one charge and stereo audio for an immersive sound experience.

Main specifications:

Processor Intel® Core™ i5-10210U (6M Cache, 4.20 GHz) Video card Dedicated Geforce MX330 2GB RAM memory 8GB expandable Storage 256 GB SSD Keyboard Brazilian pattern Screen 15.6″ HD (1366 x 768) Anti-glare Drums 2 cells 35Wh Weight 1.7 kg System Windows 10 Sound card Stereo speakers, 1.5W x2 dimensions (20x362x253) mm

With a limited-time coupon and cashback, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is great value for money. However, just follow the steps below to receive the discount:

Install the American App

Open the link below with App Americanas

Discount

15% cashback on AME! Keep an eye out because it can change at any time!

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━