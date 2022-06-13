Minecraft Legends Revealed and Coming to PS4 and PS5 in 2023

For those who like the Minecraft franchise, good news: during the showcase from Xbox this Sunday (12), Mojang Studios revealed Minecraft Legends, a new action and strategy game coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2023.

The announcement trailer shows that the Swedish developer is working hard to consolidate the new style of play in the franchise — in addition to traditional block-building and resource hunting. The characters are practically the same (squares), but now there is a plot full of intriguing events in the background. Check out the trailer:

In Minecraft Legends, players will explore “a gentle land of rich resources and lush biomes on the brink of destruction”. “Devastating pigs have arrived, and it’s up to you to inspire your allies and lead them in strategic battles to save the Overworld“.

More details of Minecraft Legends

Check below the main features of Minecraft Legends (via Gematsu):

discover the mysteries — Learn the history of Minecraft Legends and explore its new but familiar world as you experience the Minecraft universe in a new and exciting way in this new action strategy game.

— Learn the history of Minecraft Legends and explore its new but familiar world as you experience the Minecraft universe in a new and exciting way in this new action strategy game. dynamic world — Explore a beautiful, familiar and mysterious land, teeming with life, lush biomes, and rich in resources needed to build your defenses and defeat the Piglin invasion.

— Explore a beautiful, familiar and mysterious land, teeming with life, lush biomes, and rich in resources needed to build your defenses and defeat the Piglin invasion. epic battles — Inspire unexpected friends to form valuable alliances and lead them in strategic battles to protect your home. Take the fight to the Piglins before the Nether’s corruption devours the Overworld!

— Inspire unexpected friends to form valuable alliances and lead them in strategic battles to protect your home. Take the fight to the Piglins before the Nether’s corruption devours the Overworld! player against player — Challenge your friends — or join them — in thrilling battles as you defend your village and lead your allies to defeat your opponents.

Looking forward to Minecraft Legends? Comment your expectations below!