National Health Council – PUBLIC NOTE: exhaustive role is a setback against life and SUS

The National Health Council goes public to express deep consternation and repudiation of the decision of the 2nd Section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), this Wednesday (06/08/2022), which understood by the taxation as a rule of the List of Procedures and Health Events from the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), by six votes to three. The STJ, when judging the Embargoes of Divergence No. 1,704,520 and No. 1,889,704, was in favor of the understanding that the role defined by the ANS would be the absolute instrument that would define which procedures and services would be mandatory for private health plan operators provide to beneficiaries. The lower courts – and the STJ itself – had been making decisions through the list as an example – that is, in practice, as expressed by medical advice, there would be the possibility of funding treatment not provided for in the list. Now, with the new decision of the Superior Court, users of health plans will hardly be successful in the Judiciary with regard to the coverage of procedures that are not on the ANS list. In this sense, there was also a huge loss in access to justice in the search for guaranteeing respect for the right to health.

In the understanding of the CNS, the decision will cause immense damage to the health of almost 50 million people, and may culminate in the death of many beneficiaries. Since, a priori, health plan operators may refuse to pay for part of the treatments, thus causing discontinuity of care that could lead to the worsening of the patients’ health condition. The change in the understanding of the exemplary nature of the list of procedures may further increase the denial of coverage by operators. Such denials grew in the period of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a study carried out by the Study Group on Health Plans and Public-Private Interactions (GEPS/FMUSP), denial of coverage is the main reason for lawsuits in the São Paulo Court of Justice, representing 48.2% of claims[1].

The impact of the STJ decision will also strongly affect the Unified Health System (SUS) and its millions of dependent users. As an example, we know that during the Covid-19 pandemic, several health plans refused to provide diagnostic procedures to their beneficiaries, as these were not on the ANS list of procedures. The beneficiaries had to resort to the SUS in order not to worsen their health conditions. Such a situation has brought the country’s healthcare system to the brink of collapse. The improvement in the situation was only possible through legal actions, including the participation of the CNS, which established the understanding of the exemplary nature of the ANS role. In this way, justice made the constitutional right to life and health prevail, instead of privileging the market and profit logic of private operators that, during the biggest global health crisis, increased their income by more than 50% and in April had the biggest readjustment in history, attributing a 15.5% increase to their users.

We also draw attention to the serious situation of reimbursement of private operators to the SUS. According to the 3rd Edition of the Panorama of Reimbursement to SUS – 1st quarter of 2022, 44.36% of the amounts to be reimbursed to SUS by private health plans are pending, in installments or suspended in court. Added to the default on health plans, the SUS still suffers from the chronic underfunding generated by Constitutional Amendment 95/2016. LDO 2023 further aggravated SUS financing when it brings a deficit of 65.9 billion reais compared to the previous year. In this sense, the denials, which are already occurring due to the decision of the STJ[2] on the tax role will increase the demand for the SUS disproportionately to the financial resources that are destined for it.

Nothing justifies the decision of the Ministers who, with six votes in favor of the exhaustive list and three for the example, affected the hopes of millions of people to have access to the fundamental precepts of the Magna Carta, such as human dignity and access to health. The judgment of June 8, 2022 represents an immense setback in a successful understanding that had been consolidated for more than 10 years by the Judiciary in favor of life and SUS.

The National Health Council, through its Resolution No. 619/2019 and Recommendation No. 014/2022, expressed its position, based on science, research and the Federal Constitution, due to the exemplary nature of the ANS List of Procedures. Unfortunately, we found that the STJ did not hear the defense of Social Control, much less the cry of fathers, mothers, sons and daughters of Brazil who today fear for the lives of their loved ones. A country, already so plagued by the more than 665 thousand lives claimed due to governmental omission, no longer deserved this hard blow in the fight for the integral guarantee to the health of its citizens.

The CNS sympathizes with the affected families and asks them to have hope. We appeal to the Brazilian people to continue seeking their rights before the Judiciary. We appeal to the Federal Supreme Court to accept all lawsuits that enter this court to reverse the decision taken by six STJ magistrates. We appeal to the National Congress to approve the bills that defend the understanding of full coverage of health plans and the exemplary nature of the list of ANS procedures. The National Health Council will keep fighting because we are sure that “Tomorrow will be another day”.

#VivaoSUS

#RolTaxativoMata

June 10, 2022

National Health Council

[1] https://www.consumidormoderno.com.br/2022/06/08/decisoes-planos-saude-quadruplicaram-justica/

[2] “Mother of Guilherme, 6 years old, who has microcephaly and autism, Germana Soares received a call from the health plan while following a vote by the STJ, which made changes in the coverage of operators”. https://g1.globo.com/pe/pernambuco/noticia/2022/06/08/esses- Ministros-nao-sabem-o-que-e-ir-para-a-fila-do-sus-de- dawn-tells-mother-of-boy-with-microcephaly-and-autism-about-decision-of-stj.ghtml

Photo: Disclosure