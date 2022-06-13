New PS Plus debuts in Brazil: see price and game catalog

This Monday (13) the new PS Plus debuts in Brazil, bringing new subscription options for players. With four plans available, three of them in Brazil, the service offers a series of games for subscribers and comes to rival Xbox Game Pass.

The new PS Plus offers around 700 games to subscribers depending on the region, as well as access to classic PlayStation 1, 2, 3 and PSP titles.. The plans, PlayStation assures, will be updated monthly, so the overall amount should also vary.

New PS Plus in Brazil

All current PS Plus subscribers will be migrated to the Essential plan at no additional cost and automatically. It gives you access to the PS Plus Collection, cloud storage, monthly games, multiplayer and more. Its prices are R$34.90 per month, R$89.90 for three months or R$199.90 per year.

New PS Plus plans are now available for subscription in Brazil.

already the PS Plus Extra offers the benefits of Essential and even includes the download of an extra catalog of PS4 and PS5 games. The monthly subscription for this plan costs R$52.90, the quarterly subscription costs R$139.90 and the annual subscription, in turn, R$339.90.

The third plan available here is the PS Plus Deluxe, which offers all the benefits mentioned above and some new features. For example, it is possible to access a trial period of a few hours on major titles without limitations, playing the full game. In addition, it includes downloading PS1, PS2, PSP games and PS3 remasters (not available in Brazil).

PS Plus Deluxe subscription prices are BRL 59.90 (month), BRL 159.90 (quarter) and BRL 389.90 (year). The PS Plus Premium plan is not available in Brazil as it uses the services of PS Now, which is cloud-based.

The games catalog is also full and brings titles such as God of War (PS4), Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5, in Premium or Deluxe), Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4), Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4), Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5), Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4), The Last of Us Remastered (PS4), Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection (PS4) and much more.

How to subscribe or migrate from plan?

Despite a launch abroad with controversies about the migration of plans, the new plans have already been clarified by Sony, which points to a positive reaction from the market. As I had previously revealed, all current subscribers will be migrated to the Essential plan by default, which will keep the entire existing catalog in the user’s account.

Now to migrate to the Extra or Deluxe plans you will need to pay the difference in subscription value. It is primarily based on the time remaining to the end of the current subscription. In this case, the user with a few months remaining will have a “discount” on the subscription, as he will only pay the difference in values ​​between the current plan and the new one chosen.