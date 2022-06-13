New PS Plus is now available in Brazil; see the plans

The new PS Plus premiere schedule around the world is in its final stretch. After reaching the Asian market on May 23rd and the Japanese market on June 2nd, now it’s Brazil’s turn and the rest of the Americas to welcome you this Monday (13).

Next stop is Europe, Australia and New Zealand on June 22nd. It is worth remembering that Brazil does not support PS Now, so PS3 games will not be available here, although this scenario may change in the future.

How much does the new PS Plus subscription cost in Brazil?

In Brazil, the new PS Plus is being offered at three different levels, namely:

The simplest plan of the new PS Plus, the “Essential”, which follows the same offer as the old serviceleave for BRL 34.90 on the monthly plan, BRL 84.90 in the quarter or BRL 199.90 in the annual. Here, users have access to monthly games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage and online multiplayer.

The “Extra” option costs BRL 52.90 a month, BRL 139.90 per quarter or BRL 339.90 per annum. At this level, players can look forward to a catalog of up to 400 of the most popular PS4 and PS5 titles.

Finally, “Deluxe”, for countries that do not support PS Now, will cost BRL 59.90 a month, BRL 159.90 per quarter or BRL 389.90 per annum. Here, subscribers of the new PS Plus will have access to the perks of the previous level, in addition to a catalog full of titles from PS1, PS2 and PSP.

