Ordinance defines priority surgical procedures in SUS

06/10/2022

The Ministry of Health released today (10) an ordinance with the list of new priority surgical procedures for the Unified Health System (SUS) and the release of resources to pay for them. Priority surgical procedures are defined by the government as those with high pent-up demand and significant waiting lines. According to the ministry, the measure was taken to contribute to the efficiency of the system, providing the best possible use of public resources.





According to the decree, the procedures will be financed through the Strategic Actions and Compensation Fund (Faec) for a period of 6 months, for the formation of the historical series necessary for their incorporation into the financial limit of medium and high complexity of the states, the District Federal and municipalities.

“It is up to state, municipal and Federal District managers to organize and define the regulatory criteria that guarantee preferential access to patients whose request is already included in the regulation. The National Health Fund will adopt the necessary measures for the transfer of resources to the Health Funds of the states, the Federal District and the municipalities, through an authorization process sent by the Secretariat responsible for the Work Program”, says the ordinance.