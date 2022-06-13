Overwatch 2 will be free to play and gets a release date

And it’s not that overwatch 2 not only is it real, but it will arrive in our homes next October 4th in early access?! And even better, it will be free to play on all platforms!

The reveal was made in today’s Xbox Showcase (12), when new heroes and maps were confirmed that will come to dynamic PvP for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PS4. Check out the new trailer:

As we anticipated in our preview, multiplayer now has a 5v5 format, crossplay and crossprogression. The big news is that a new tank character was introduced, Queen Junker of Junkertown, the second new heroine of the game, following in Sojourn’s footsteps, becoming the 34th character of the game.

We’ll have even more news announced on June 16th at 2pm, when Blizzard will make a new presentation of overwatch 2 on Twitch and YouTube. To learn more about the new Advance game mode and general impressions of the beta, also check out the video below.

According to Mike Ybarra, the president of Blizzard, “We can’t wait for the overwatch 2 on October 4th to showcase a new competitive vision, featuring incredible new content and a reimagining of the iconic heroes, maps and gameplay that made the original game so compelling.”

Stay tuned here on Voxel for all the news about Overwatch 2!