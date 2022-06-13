Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4th for free; trailer and details

Facebook

overwatch 2 arrives in early access with new dynamic PvP content for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch and PC on October 4th, kicking off a new chapter in Blizzard Entertainment’s acclaimed team-based shooter.

Featuring a five-vs-five multiplayer format with cross-play and cross-platform progression, the PvP experience of overwatch 2 is designed to deliver refreshing competitive gameplay with a new free-to-play model and major game updates such as new heroes, hero reworks, maps, modes, and premium cosmetics.

At launch, all players will have the opportunity to test drive the newest tank hero in the squad, the ruthless Australian who rules Junkertown: Queen Junker. More details on Queen Junker, the service model of overwatch 2content from the season, and the next phase of the closed beta test will be shared during the Overwatch 2 Reveal Event stream on YouTube and Twitch this Thursday, June 16 at 2:00 PM ET.

Queen Junker is the second heroine revealed for overwatch 2 and the 34th in the roster, coming right after Sojourn, the agile former Overwatch captain who wields an electric cannon and has cybernetic implants. New famous international locations will also be coming to the game at launch, from snowy New Queen Street in Toronto to bustling Midtown Manhattan. overwatch 2 also features the new Advance game mode, a symmetrical map in which teams face each other to control and escort a robot in the center of the map to the opposing territory.

