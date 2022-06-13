Overwatch 2 will have early access starting October 4th

Overwatch 2, Blizzard’s new FPS, received details during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. The game arrives in early access for free on October 4th with a new heroine: Junker Queen.

As shown in the video below revealed during the event, the five-on-five PvP mode will be made available for free on October 4th, bringing the promised game modes and, apparently, all the already known characters of the franchise:

In addition, Sojourn is also part of the cast, as is Queen Junker. Introduced at the event, this is Overwatch 2’s second new heroine and the 34th of the game.

“We can’t wait for the start of the experience of overwatch 2 on October 4th to showcase a new competitive vision, featuring incredible new content and a reimagining of the iconic heroes, maps and gameplay that made the original game so compelling,” said Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard.

PvP Mode Early Access arrives for free on October 4 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch.