PC Gaming Show 2022: Check out everything that happened at the event

O PC Gaming Show once again was part of the event season of the Summer Game Fest in 2022, which served as a replacement for E3. The live broadcast took place this Sunday (12) and was about two hours long, with a ton of announcements from indie studios. Among the highlights are titles such as scorn, System Shock and demonschool.

In the following lines, the voxel brings a summary with the main announcements of the PC Gaming Show 2022. Check it out:

rotwood

from the creators of Don’t Starveannounced for PC and still no release date.

The Invincible

Scheduled for 2023 with PC-only and next-gen console versions.

Tactical Breach Wizards

In development for PC, but still no release date.

decarnation

Horror puzzle game coming to PC in 2023 with no release date.

System Shock

Remake of the futuristic FPS from the 90s, it only arrives on PC sometime in 2022.

Immortality

Interactive movie from the creator of Her Story and Telling Liesarrives on PC and Game Pass on July 26.

Agent 64: Spies Never Die

Inspired by Goldenye 007 Nintendo 64, arrives on PC in 2022 and already has a demo on Steam.

demonschool

2.5D exploration pixel art turn-based RPG inspired by persona. Coming in 2023 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Jlzhlgad7VA

F1 Manager 2022

Available for PC via Steam on August 25th.

Deliver Us Mars

Sci-Fi adventure game coming to Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series on September 27.

New Blood Interactive

The publisher brought new gameplay videos from Amid Evil: The Black Labyrinth, Ultrakill Act 2, Faith: The Unholy Trinity, Fallen Aces and more. They are games with great inspiration in Quake and DOOM classics.

synergy

Civilization and management game with beautiful visuals, it arrives on PC and does not have a release date.

Half-Life Alyx: Levitation

mod of Half Life: Alyx, for virtual reality, with a new campaign. It arrives in 2022, with no set date.

Crossfire: Legion

Real-time strategy game now available in Early Access on Steam.

stormgate

Another real-time strategy game that has already been featured at Summer Game Fest and promises to extrapolate the standards of the genre. It’s from former Blizzard developers and will have a Beta in 2023 on PC.

Frozen Flame

Survival and multiplayer RPG coming to PC via Steam in late 2022.

Falling Frontier

Sci-Fi-themed real-time strategy game, arrives on PC, via Steam, still in 2022.

The Constructors

from the creators of house flipperscomes to PC and still has no release date.

Endless Dungeon

Shooter and action game from an isometric perspective, in development for PC, but no release date announced.

Mythforce

First-person action game with a medieval fantasy theme and cartoonish graphics, now available in Early Access on PC.