PlayStation Fans Petition Calls for Cancellation of Kojima’s Xbox Partnership

If you’re a PlayStation fan, you might know that recently many PlayStation exclusives have been announced for PC, including the remake of The Last of Us, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is also aiming to come to the gaming platform. PC coming soon based on various listings.

If there was anything else that could rub salt into fresh wounds, it was the news that Hideo Kojima would be appearing on the Xbox and Bethesda show today at 2pm. Reports of Kojima working with Microsoft have been circulating forever, and now they’ve been confirmed, as Kojima was present at the Xbox Showcase after 9 years.

Project Overdose is a reported horror game that Kojima is working on for Microsoft as a game in a cloud. PlayStation fans seem to be very angry with the creator of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding due to his shift in allegiance to Xbox. Interestingly, in an interesting move, some people came forward and created a petition demanding that Kojima cancel your game for Xbox.

Interestingly, the post requires 1,500 signatures and over 1,400 people have already signed it. As we can see, the main purpose of the petition is for it to be picked up by local news so that Kojima can be informed of the situation.

“KOJIMA IS BETRAYING HIS LOYAL FANS. HE WAS BLINDED BY GREED. WE MUST HELP YOU GET BACK TO THE WINNING SIDE. PLEASE SHARE THIS PETITION EVERYWHERE. NOT EVERYONE HAS INTERNET GOOD ENOUGH TO STREAMING GAMES. NOT EVERYONE HAS ENOUGH MONEY TO BUY A NEW CONSOLE OR BUILD A NEW PC. PLEASE KOJIMA DON’T LEAVE US.”

The idea, however, is strange because you can’t force a creator. Also, there are contracts and other things involved, so the deal can’t be shrugged off right now.

Do you care about Kojima working on a project with Xbox or are you waiting for the game? Let us know in the comments section.