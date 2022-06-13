PMDF Health Plan suspends care for autistic dependents

The health plan of the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF) suspended coverage of psychotherapeutic care for dependents and pensioners. The decision halted treatment for family members diagnosed with a disability or psychological problems, including children with autism spectrum disorder.

The corporation announced the suspension of the issuance of service guides in a circular released on Monday (6/6). According to the document, in order not to miss the treatment, families can seek the network and then request reimbursement. But, in practice, most of them do not have money for private consultations.

Married to a military policeman, housewife Juliana Ribeiro Gonçalves Santana, 30, had a plan to maintain treatment for the couple’s son, Matheus Rafael, 6, diagnosed with autism. Without this support, the service will be suspended.

“I’m desperate. One less day of treatment means the regression of my son”, said the mother. According to Juliana, the care for autism is progressive. “Each day counts. Only those who are mothers of a special child know that each child’s progress is a great happiness. It’s like winning the Mega-Sena,” she added.

Juliana’s family pays R$800 per month to the PMDF health plan. Before the suspension of coverage for dependents, Matheus had access to eight sessions a month with a psychologist. “If we are going to pay, each consultation costs at least R$ 100”, said the housewife.

With psychological assistance, the child stopped walking on tiptoe and became more sociable and communicative. “Without treatment, he will regress. It’s a very big uprising. The policeman leaves the house, gives his life for the population and, when the moment comes when he needs assistance for himself and his family, he doesn’t have it”, he complained.

The suspension also shook the family of civil servant Mírian da Silva, 53. She is the mother of Gabriel Ian, 17. The teenager also has a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and depends on the plan to maintain treatment. “Autistics need a routine. When you break it, it runs the risk of freaking out,” he warned.

“The treatment was suspended without warning and without taking into account that we have police officers who have psychiatric and psychological problems, which spills over into families. We have several families that have people with disabilities in treatment. They just canceled everyone”, criticized Mírian.

Another mother, who asked to have her identity preserved, reported the family’s drama with the failures in coverage of the PMDF health care plan. According to her, the quality of service has been falling, especially after the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, according to the testimony, there is no continuity in the treatments.

She faces difficulties in getting treatment for her children, who are autistic, and for herself, who has felt the need to start psychotherapeutic assistance. “When we are treated at a good accredited clinic, the children gain confidence, but the office is soon discredited. Then, it is not possible to continue the treatment, because it breaks the cycle of trust required in psychotherapy”, she laments.

The mother also finds it difficult to make appointments with neuropsychologists and neuropediatricians. “It is very difficult for people who are beneficiaries (of the health plan). When you get a consultation, you don’t have the exam guides. When there are exams, there is no return, because the demand for doctors is very small for so many users”, she vents.

On June 3, the GDF expanded the government’s health plan, GDF Saúde, to military police and firefighters, employees of the DF’s Institute for Strategic Health Management (Iges-DF) and the Hospital da Criança de Brasília José Alencar ( HCB). Active and retired servants of the DF Legislative Chamber (CLDF) and the DF Court of Auditors (TCDF) can also join.

Worrying diagnosis

According to psychiatrist and professor at the University of Brasília (UnB) Leonardo Sodré, psychotherapeutic treatment, when properly indicated, is fundamental in the process of recovery from various mental disorders.

“When interrupted or not provided, it can lead to a worsening of the response to eventual pharmacological treatments, a greater risk of relapse, of chronicity of the condition, worsening of the subject’s functionality, including direct and indirect economic losses”, he explained.

According to the specialist, the suspension of care may result in more spending on medical treatments, hospitalizations, partial response to treatments, decreased work capacity, overload of family members, among other problems.

For Sodré, currently, the evidence points out that the most appropriate treatment for patients diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder is the practice of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), or Applied Behavior Analysis, in free translation. When available in the correct period of life, this method provides fundamental development for the acquisition of skills, contributing to the individual’s autonomy in the future.

The psychiatrist warns that, without the correct treatment in the appropriate period, patients with autistic spectrum disorder are at risk of suffering enormous losses, including future impairment of the mental health of family members.

The specialist listed the negative impacts caused by the suspension of treatment for patients diagnosed with depression and anxiety: chronic conditions; use of more medications; refractoriness; worsening of quality of life and/or functionality; and risk of substance abuse, self-harm, harm to others, hospitalization and suicide.

In the case of police officers, the routine is marked by pressure, violence and various contemporary problems. Therefore, many develop psychological illnesses, affecting their own families. “Mental overload, especially when continued and without the ability to cope positively, can lead to mental illness. And mental illness is a factor of burden (burden) of family members. We can all go through difficult situations, and the mental suffering of a family member is definitely one of them. And psychotherapy can be fundamental in these cases”, highlighted Leonardo Sodré.

PMDF version

To metropolises PMDF informed, in a note, that the issuance of guides for psychotherapeutic treatment to holders, active military police and paid reserve remains authorized.

“If PMDF dependents and pensioners need assistance, they may seek/continue assistance in the accredited network and request reimbursement of expenses from the corporation”, summarizes the statement.

