Reboot gets teaser and worldwide distribution by Amazon Prime Video – JBox

On this June 12th (while it was still the 11th here), the project Kamen Rider Black Sun won its first teaser video, where we can see the actor Hidetoshi Nishijima walking in the skin of Kotaro Minami. There’s also a small glimpse of the serrated fists sending out the long-awaited cry of “henshin!“.

Check it out below:

With the release of the video, the production’s official website also confirmed that the platform Amazon Prime Video was chosen for exclusive worldwide distribution, reaching more than 200 countries — and we expect Brazil to be included, of course. It’s still unclear whether the project will be a movie or a series, but the announcement for streaming (rather than theaters), plus a tentative “episode” split seen on the website, are indicative of a serial airing.

Two new posters, one featuring Kotaro Minami and the other featuring Nobuhiko (lived by Tomoya Nakamura), Kamen Rider Shadow Moon’s alter ego, were also released with the streaming logo.

Kamen Rider Black Sun has direction of Kazuya Shiraishi (kyoaku, The Blood of Wolves), script of Izumi Takahashi (Tokyo Revengers), creation of visual concepts by Shinji Higuchi (Evangelion, Shin Ultraman) and special effects direction for Kiyotaka Taguchi (Ultraman Orb, Ultraman Trigger: New Generation Tiga).

The new announcement also revealed that the project’s music producer will be the producer. Kenta Matsukuma, known for several works in Japanese pop, including the idol group BiSH. He already has a history of partnerships with director Shiraishi, as in the movie Lost Paradise in Tokyo (2009).

He commented (free translation): “The only ‘Rider’ I saw at the time was ‘Kamen Rider Black’. I was excited to see the news that a reboot would be produced by director Shiraishi. He contacted me and I was impressed. It’s the best work in Kamen Rider’s 50 years and the deep worldview of the cast and crew, including director Shiraishi, are united.”

Another name released is the veteran art director Tsutomu Imamurawho has extensive experience in Japan in film, theater and commercials, including the film The Legend of Kamui (2009), adaptation of the classic manga. He also has a specific connection to the franchise, according to his commentary:

“Fifty years ago, I was at Toei [Company] when ‘Kamen Rider’ was born. It was in the midst of a complicated labor management confrontation. When I look back on various things, I feel remembered. The film is realism. I’ve been working like this for a long time. Well, ‘The Legend of the Eight Samurai’ (1983) was a world of creation. The odds and hearts since then have been staggering. The birth of the Black Sun!! It was extremely difficult to deliver. Evil perishes, and good perishes. People live in chaos. I would like to reach out to the souls of those who oppose him.”

Also added are the names of Kakusei Fujiwara (Alice in Borderland) in modeling and Daisuke Iga (Shin Ultraman) as a stylist.

Initially slated to premiere in the first half, the series reboot Kamen Rider Black (from 1987) is scheduled to premiere in the Japanese autumn (between September and December) of this year.

This post may still be updated.

Source: Official site

Kamen Rider Black

Kamen Rider Black aired on Japanese broadcasters TBS and MBS from October 4, 1987 to October 9, 1988, for a total of 51 episodes (plus two more for the cinema). Being the eighth series of the masked bikers franchise, the initial proposal was to be a “ground zero”. That is, a new beginning and unrelated to its predecessors (but this idea was soon discarded).

The plot involves adoptive brothers Issamu Minami (Kotaro Minami) and Nobuhiko Akizuki, who were born during a solar eclipse and were destined to vie for the title of Secular Emperor of the Satanic Gorgom Empire. On the day they turned 19, Issamu and Nobuhiko underwent a metamorphosis to become Black Sun and Shadow Moon, respectively. Only Issamu managed to escape, but he acquired superpowers. As Kamen Rider Black, the young man faces the monsters of the week sent by the priests of Gorgom. The birth of Shadow Moon marks the beginning of the final phase of the series, marked by the death and resurrection of the “mutant man”.

In 1995, Manchete aired its sequel, Kamen Rider Black RX (from 1988). Issamu Minami gains new powers and goes on to face the space invaders of the Imperio Crisis. During the plot, RX gains two forms: Robo Rider and Bio Rider. Black RX was adapted in the US for the bizarre Saban’s Masked Rider, which was shown in Brazil by the extinct Fox Kids pay channel, at the same time that the original version was shown on open TV. Currently the rights to Black RX are expired since when Disney was the owner of power Rangers, VR Troopers and Beetleborgs in the 2000s.