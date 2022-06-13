RS confirms third case of monkeypox in Brazil | Rio Grande do Sul

The Ministry of Health confirmed, on Sunday night (12), the third case of monkeypox in Brazil. The patient is a 51-year-old man who arrived in the country via Porto Alegre after a trip to Portugal. The case had been under monitoring since May 27, according to the Rio Grande do Sul Health Department (SES).

SES reported that the result was laboratory confirmed by RT-PCR by the Adolf Lutz Institute of São Paulo (IAL/SP).

The patient is in home isolation, along with his contacts, has a stable clinical condition, without complications and is being monitored by the SES and the capital’s health department. The man is a resident of Portugal.

SES reported that the man sought medical attention on May 19 and 23. Patient is unaware of contact with people in Portugal who are confirmed or suspected for monkeypox disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, all containment and control measures were adopted immediately after the communication that it was a suspected case of monkeypox, with the isolation of the patient and tracing of their contacts, both nationally and on the international flight, which counted on the support of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Brazil has three confirmed cases of monkeypox, two in São Paulo and one in Rio Grande do Sul. Six suspected cases are under investigation. All remain in isolation and under monitoring.

Recently, cases of virus infection have been reported in Portugal, Spain, England and the United States. Until recently, all cases outside Africa were imported cases from recent travelers to the Democratic Republic of Congo or Nigeria. The cases reported in May 2022 are the first autochthonous cases, whose transmission route has not yet been established.