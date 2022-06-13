S20 FE Snapdragon in the 256 GB version on sale – All in Technology

Absolute sales success, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is still very much appreciated by the brand’s fans. After all, it brings powerful chipset, waterproof construction and good quality cameras. And today, the version with 256GB of storage has a coupon starting at R$2249 in cash or R$2499 in up to 10 equal installments.

About specifications, the S20 FE 256GB pleases with its Snapdragon 865 chipset combined with 8GB of RAM. As a result, it has the ability to run games and perform more intense tasks with good fluidity. In addition, the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate is ideal for enjoying your videos and social media.

See too:

For the cameras, Samsung has added a 32MP front lens that can be used for both selfies and video calls. There is also triple rear camera of 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (main, wide-angle, telephoto with 3x zoom), which deliver great results. In addition, it has other highlights such as desktop mode, NFC and an on-screen biometric reader.

Screen: 6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: eight-core 7 nm, with a maximum speed of 3 GHz

eight-core 7 nm, with a maximum speed of 3 GHz RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5

8 GB LPDDR5 Internal storage: 256 GB

256 GB Back camera: 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto)

12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto) Frontal camera: 32MP

32MP Dimensions: 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm

74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm Weight: 190 grams

190 grams Battery: 4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging (15W in-box charger), 10W wireless charging, reverse charging;

Others: IP68 water resistance, on-screen fingerprint reader

IP68 water resistance, on-screen fingerprint reader Available colors: blue, white, orange, pink, green, red

blue, white, orange, pink, green, red Operational system: Android 10 with OneUI 2.5 customization.

With a limited-time promotion, the Galaxy S20 FE 256GB is a great investment in Brazil:

Discount – Galaxy S20 FE 256GB:

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━