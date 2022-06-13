S22 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Watch 4 free at R$ 5894 with coupon – Tudo em Tecnologia

**PROMOTION CLOSED**

If you are looking for a top of the line in Brazil that brings advanced features, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the right choice! After all, the smartphone features a powerful Qualcomm processor, premium construction against water and dust and excellent quality cameras. And today, it costs R$ 5894 in cash or R$ 6795 in up to 10 installments.

Made for the most demanding, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8″ Quad HD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. With this, it can deliver videos and games with excellent image quality. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset combined with 12GB of RAM brings high performance for any task, even the most intense.

For stills, Samsung has added a 108MP main lens that features optical image stabilization (OIS). With this, it captures amazing photos in any light scenario. There are also two dedicated zoom cameras that deliver a total zoom of up to 100x. In addition, it includes other highlights such as a 5,000 mAh battery, NFC and an on-screen fingerprint reader.

Galaxy S22 Ultra – Key Features:

  • Screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8″ Quad HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200
  • RAM: 8GB or 12GB
  • Internal storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB
  • Back camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) + 10 MP (Periscope Telephoto, f/4.9, 10x optical zoom)
  • Frontal camera: 40 MP (f/2.2)
  • Drums: 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging
  • Operational system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1
  • Others: In-display fingerprint reader, support for 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68

With a coupon and Galaxy Watch 4 as a gift, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the right choice for those looking for greater performance and good cameras. However, follow the steps below exactly for the best price indicated:

  • Install the Submarine APP
  • Access any of the links below and choose to open with APP Submarino
  • White
  • Black
  • Green
  • Wine
  • ⚠️ In the cart use the coupon: LIGA10
  • ⚠️ Redeem Galaxy Watch 4 via this link.
Image proving the price of the product with discount coupon working!

