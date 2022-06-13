S22 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Watch 4 free at R$ 5894 with coupon – Tudo em Tecnologia

**PROMOTION CLOSED**

If you are looking for a top of the line in Brazil that brings advanced features, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the right choice! After all, the smartphone features a powerful Qualcomm processor, premium construction against water and dust and excellent quality cameras. And today, it costs R$ 5894 in cash or R$ 6795 in up to 10 installments.

Made for the most demanding, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8″ Quad HD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. With this, it can deliver videos and games with excellent image quality. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset combined with 12GB of RAM brings high performance for any task, even the most intense.

For stills, Samsung has added a 108MP main lens that features optical image stabilization (OIS). With this, it captures amazing photos in any light scenario. There are also two dedicated zoom cameras that deliver a total zoom of up to 100x. In addition, it includes other highlights such as a 5,000 mAh battery, NFC and an on-screen fingerprint reader.

Galaxy S22 Ultra – Key Features:

Screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8″ Quad HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8″ Quad HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 RAM: 8GB or 12GB

8GB or 12GB Internal storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB Back camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) + 10 MP (Periscope Telephoto, f/4.9, 10x optical zoom)

108 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) + 10 MP (Periscope Telephoto, f/4.9, 10x optical zoom) Frontal camera: 40 MP (f/2.2)

40 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging

5,000mAh with 45W fast charging Operational system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 Others: In-display fingerprint reader, support for 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68

With a coupon and Galaxy Watch 4 as a gift, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the right choice for those looking for greater performance and good cameras.

White

Black

Green

Wine

⚠️ In the cart use the coupon: LIGA10

⚠️ Redeem Galaxy Watch 4 via this link.

