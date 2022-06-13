See 5 benefits of Kiwi that you still don’t know

Kiwi is an extremely tasty fruit that manages to perfectly mix the sour with the sweet, which makes the fruit have a really unique flavor! But did you know that in addition to the taste incomparablethe kiwi also counter with really incredible nutritional values?

That’s right! Being a food rich in potassium, folate, fiber, vitamins C and K, in addition to containing very few calories, kiwi is great for all people who want to lose weight, because in addition to helping the proper functioning of the intestine, it also helps to maintain the feeling of satiety for much longer.

In addition, kiwi also helps to treat and prevent various diseases, such as asthma, for example. And if you want to know more about the various benefits that this fruit promotes, keep reading and understand why you should include it in your daily diet.

The 5 benefits of kiwi

In addition to being a very useful fruit in the weight loss process, kiwi provides many other benefits that you need to know about. See just a few of them below:

It’s a natural laxative: because it has a lot of fiber, especially pectin, kiwi acts directly on the intestine, which helps it to function better and avoids inconvenient constipation;

Helps treat asthma: because of the large amount of vitamin C that kiwi has, it also helps in the entire respiratory part of our body, especially in the case of people with asthma. It has been recommended to consume at least two kiwis a week in these specific cases;

Prevents fluid retention and improves blood pressure: Potassium and other minerals present in kiwi make it an important pressure regulator, which tends to help prevent heart attacks. And because of the large amount of water in this berry, it also prevents water retention.

Helps control cholesterol: due to the fibers and oxidants with which the kiwi has been blessed, it helps to eliminate fat from the body, becoming one of the best ways to try to control high cholesterol;

natural coagulant: the vitamin K present in this fruit has an anticoagulant action, that is, it helps to “thin” the blood. This can be essential to greatly reduce the risks of a stroke, for example.

Kiwi nutrition table