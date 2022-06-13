See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

Changes in the climate that occur according to the seasons can affect the price of fruits and vegetables – which rise or fall according to the quantity produced, among other things. To eat healthy all year round, but without spending too much, a strategy that works well is to look for vegetables typical of the season.

In the month of June, you will find a good supply of pumpkin, chayote, yams and yams, as well as fruits such as persimmon and kiwi. Include these and other foods in meals to maintain a varied menu with good nutritional quality.