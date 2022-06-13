Sesa announces selection process for hiring reservation registration

The State Government, through the Department of Health (Sesa), published, this Friday (10), in the Official Gazette of Espírito Santo, four new public notices for a simplified selection process and for contracting under the Temporary Designation (DT) regime. and Registration of Reservations (CR). Vacancies are for Elementary, Middle, Technical and Higher levels and medical professionals.

The new notices of N° 009; 010; 011 and 012/2022 are open for registration from 10 am this Friday and continue until 10 am on June 20th. Information on each public notice, as well as vacancies and salaries can be accessed on the website www.selecao.es.gov.br.

It is important that candidates pay attention to the requirements and documents required to avoid disqualification due to rejection, that is, failure to send supporting documentation.

Public Notice N° 009/2022 provides for the hiring of doctors, with a salary ranging from R$ 5,320.77 to R$ 10,641.53. Public notice 010/2022 provides vacancies for candidates with higher education, with salaries of up to R$ 4,875.08. Public notice 011/2022, on the other hand, offers vacancies for Elementary, Middle and Technical levels, with salaries that can reach R$ 2,503.89. And public notice nº 12/2022, intended for the Middle, Middle Technical, Higher levels (including doctors) with salaries of up to R$ 5,320.77.

For public notice nº 12/2022, the hiring will be specifically for medical professionals and Higher, Medium and Technical levels, who will work at the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Espírito Santo (Lacen/ES), located in Vitória.

deadlines

Registration will be carried out exclusively online, at www.selecao.es.gov.br. Open at 10 am on 06/10/2022 until 10 am on 06/20/2022, following Brasília/DF time zone.

