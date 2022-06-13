Share your home wifi password with a QR Code; know how

Passing your home wifi password can be quite annoying, even more so if you have a complicated password – with capital letters, numbers and special characters. The good news is that both Android and iOS have easy options to share the password via QR Code.

In this way, just generate a code on your cell phone and ask the other person to scan it, and they will automatically be connected to the indicated network.

See how to create QR Code with Wi-Fi password on iPhone

To generate the QR Code with password for iPhone, you will need to use the Shortcuts app, which, as the name suggests, has several ready-made settings for a series of functions — such as creating a gif or searching for a song on Shazam.

Open the Shortcuts app (if you don’t know where it is, drag your finger down to open the iPhone search and search for it);

At the bottom, choose the Gallery option;

In the search field that appears, you must type wi-fi. The option “Wi-Fi QR” will appear;

Install the “Wi-Fi QR” option by tapping on it;

Next, go to the My Shortcuts option (which is at the bottom) and tap on “Wi-Fi QR”;

The system will ask for the name of the wi-fi network, and then you must type the one you want to share and type ok;

Then enter the network password and type ok;

At the end of the process, a QR Code will be generated — to make it easier, you can save it with a screen capture (printscreen).

Step by step to create QR Code to share wifi network password on iPhone Image: Reproduction

If the information is correct, just show the code to the other person and ask them to read the code with a camera app.

See how to create QR Code with wifi password on Android

Starting with Android 10, cell phones with the Google operating system have a native solution to create a QR Code with the password for a Wi-Fi network.

Even though manufacturers make changes to Android, the default path for the option is as follows:

Search for Settings/Configure (gear icon) and enter it;

Search for Network and Internet and then choose Wi-Fi;

You will only be able to share passwords for networks that your phone previously had access to. Then, choose one of them and, finally, choose the Share option;

The operating system will ask for a security validation (if you have biometrics configured, you must place your finger on the sensor, for example) and then it will show the QR Code;

Just ask someone else to open the camera app and scan the code.