‘Starfield’, ‘Forza Motorsport’, ‘Minecraft Legends’: Top Xbox Announcements | games

Microsoft held an event this Sunday (12) to reveal new games and bring more details of games already announced in the Xbox + Bethesda Showcase. Among the main games are the RPG “Starfield”, the racing simulator “Forza Motorsport”, a new title based on the hit “Minecraft” and details of “Diablo IV” and “Overwatch 2”.

The event takes place in a week of big game presentations, called Summer Game Festival, which replaced E3, which was not held in 2022.

A new game in the racing simulation series has been announced for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. The game can also be played via the cloud. The launch is scheduled for 2023. It was the first time we saw the title running in real time, featuring realistic graphics and gameplay.

Scene from the new Forza Motorsport — Photo: Publicity/Xbox

Scene from the new Forza Motorsport — Photo: Publicity/Xbox

Bethesda’s ambitious RPG, which is now part of Microsoft, wants to take players into space and explore a galaxy. The promise is that we will be able to visit more than 1,000 planets with unique characteristics. In addition to a video showing how the game will be and how the player’s choices affect the story, the character creation system and your ship was presented. Combat in space will also focus on the title, slated to hit Xbox video games in 2023.

Scene from 'Starfield', massive RPG coming to Xbox in 2023 — Photo: Disclosure/Xbox

The new game in the popular ‘Minecraft’ franchise is different from the construction game. It focuses on strategy, in which the player must build defenses and control troops to fight opponents. The look is the same, all made in blocks. No further details were revealed, only that the title will arrive in 2023 for Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Playstation.

According to Microsoft, “In ‘Minecraft Legends’, players will discover a peaceful, familiar and mysterious place, filled with lush biomes and rich resources. However, this beautiful landscape is on the verge of a terrible change: the invasion of piglins threatens corrupt the Overworld. It’s up to players to make unexpected friends to form valuable alliances and lead strategic battles against the fierce invaders of the Nether.”

New 'Minecraft' game focuses on strategy — Photo: Disclosure/Xbox

On October 4th we will finally be able to play the sequel to the online team shooter ‘Overwatch’. On that date, the game enters “early access”, that is, it will not be officially released yet, but it can be played. The moment will be used by the developers to see how the game does technically and make adjustments. Also new is that “Overwatch 2” will be free to play. Only character clothing (skins) and other cosmetic items will be sold.

New character from 'Overwatch 2', the Junker Queen — Photo: Disclosure/Xbox