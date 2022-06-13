Study: sleeping together is good for health; see sleep benefits and tips – 06/12/2022

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Arizona (USA) indicated that people who sleep with a partner have better sleep than those who spend the night alone. The results were published in the journal sleep.

According to the research, bed-sharing people had lower rates of insomnia, fatigue and risk of apnea, in addition to sleeping longer and falling asleep faster. Mental health effects were also observed, such as reduced depression, anxiety, stress, greater social support and happiness in relationships.

The team also evaluated data on those who slept with their children and identified that the night’s sleep had worsened, increasing the recurrence of severe insomnia and emotional complaints.

“Sleeping with a partner or spouse is associated with better sleep quality and overall mental health. Sleeping with a child, on the other hand, was associated with worse sleep overall,” the study says. The information was evaluated based on the SHADES survey (Sleep and Health Activity, Diet, Environment and Socialization, in English translation), which gathered 1,007 adults.

Sleep improves sex: understand the relationship

Sleep plays a fundamental role in regulating emotions and other biological functions, also acting in the prevention of chronic diseases. On average, the recommendation is that a night’s sleep lasts between seven and nine hours, depending on the person’s needs.

“Live during the day and sleep at night, because the sleep cycle will dictate other rhythms, such as insulin production, temperature, cortisol [o hormônio do estresse]. When a person does not sleep in adequate quantity or quality, everything is impacted”, said nutritionist Luisa Marot, a doctoral student in health sciences at UFU (Federal University of Uberlândia), during a lecture at the Ganepão congress, held in São Paulo last week.

One of the impacts is on sex. This happens because when a person stops sleeping, there are changes in the pituitary gland — responsible for the glands that produce hormones — and, under its lesser stimulation, there are lower levels of testosterone (which stimulates libido) and high levels of cortisol. This set impacts sexual health, reducing arousal, the chances of having an orgasm and, in the long run, can contribute to erectile dysfunction.

“Studies from the University of Ottawa have shown that sexual activity before bedtime can help alleviate the symptoms of insomnia. A good night’s sleep contributes to an increase in testosterone and, consequently, sexual desire”, indicates psychologist Theresa Schnorbach, scientist. of sleep at Emma – The Sleep Company. There is also an increase in oxytocin and prolactin, hormones that promote feelings of pleasure and greater relaxation.

How to improve the night’s sleep?

Understand the benefits of sleep hygiene Image: iStock

To improve the quality of sleeping hours, experts recommend practicing sleep hygiene, which consists of a set of techniques applied before bedtime, or even during the day, with the aim of achieving a healthier rest. The process works as a warning to the body that it’s time to rest.

Step by step:

Create a pleasant environment: a dark, cool and quiet room helps you fall asleep;

Avoid associating bed with work or other stimuli;

Adequate mattress and pillows, as well as sheets and blankets, favor the feeling of comfort and well-being;

Stick to your schedule: waking up and going to bed at the same time each day is one of the best ways to beat insomnia, experts say. Trying to catch up on lost sleep on weekends is detrimental to the circadian rhythm — the body’s biological processes, metabolism, sleep and wakefulness, over a 24-hour period. A short nap in the early afternoon is the best option;

Wake up the first time the alarm goes off, as fragmented sleep is not recommended.

Reduce your use of electronics at night: blue screens have a stimulating effect. Turn them off an hour before bed and mute notifications;

Avoid turning on the overhead light if you wake up in the middle of the night. Use a night light or lamp if necessary;

Take advantage of sunlight: exposure to light early in the day helps to regain a more natural circadian rhythm;

Exercise and eat well: avoid exercise and meals close to bedtime;

Reduce the intake of alcohol and caffeine, as they are stimulants and interfere with falling asleep;

Relax: Practice yoga, meditation or other relaxation techniques;

Create a ritual like reading a book, taking a warm shower, brushing your teeth and putting on your pajamas. When tossing and turning without falling asleep for more than 15 minutes, get up and do an alternative relaxing activity for a while before trying to sleep again.

*with information from a report published on 03/25/22