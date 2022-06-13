team will collect data on unidentified events in the sky

Kennedy Space Center, NASA in Florida, USA, (Photo: Getty Creative)

NASA, the US space agency, said it was assembling a team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), popularly known as UFOs.

The group of researchers will gather data on “events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena — from a scientific perspective,” the agency said on Thursday.

NASA claimed that its interest was to research these phenomena from a safety and security point of view. The agency claimed that there are no indications that the UFOs are of extraterrestrial origin.

The research, which will be led by astrophysicist David Spergel, will begin in the middle of this year and is expected to span nine months. David is president of the Simons Foundation in New York and professor emeritus in the department of astrophysical sciences at Princeton University in New Jersey. He stated that his team to analyze civilian, government, nonprofit and business data. The information is from CNN Brasil.

The US agency explained that the team’s first step will be to try to establish which UAPs are natural.

The US Congress held a public hearing on UFOs in May. The meeting on the subject, the first in decades, highlighted an issue that divides opinions and is relegated to the margins of public policy. Government officials have warned that UAPs should be considered a potential threat to national security. The US intelligence community even released a UFO report last year that caught the attention of even the most skeptical.

Life outside planet Earth

NASA has long been trying to find life elsewhere, which is why astrobiology programs are part of the agency’s focus. In 2021 the agency sent the rover Perseverance on a mission to Mars in search of signs of life. The equipment is only expected to return in 2030 with around 30 rock samples that will be collected over several years.