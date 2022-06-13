Two suicides and three attempts mark the weekend in Colatina

The weekend in the municipality of Colatina focused attention on some events that shocked families and professionals from various sectors of the municipality, as on Saturday (11), the city experienced two suicides and three attempts. The cases shocked professionals, both in the area of ​​public safety and health.

All events took place on Saturday (11), a theoretically festive date, as it precedes the day of the lovers, but for many the date was marked by sadness and the pain of the loss of loved ones.

At 9:10 am the first case occurred. A person set fire to the residence where he was, near the center of Colatina, and died from inhaling smoke. Forensics found that there were no marks of violence on the body.

At 12:30, in another neighborhood of the city, a man used medication, several pills and jumped from the terrace of his residence, falling on top of a roof that cushioned the fall. The man, whose age was not disclosed, was rescued and taken to the emergency room at Silvio Avidos Hospital.

At practically the same time, another man jumped from the third floor of a building and was rescued and taken to the Hospital.

The attempts made another victim, still on Saturday (11), this time in the rural area of ​​the municipality. After a relationship ended, a man went behind his residence and took his own life with the use of a rope.

If you are in emotional distress and need to talk to someone, call the CVV and get help:

The CVV – Centro de Valorização da Vida provides emotional support and suicide prevention, voluntarily and free of charge to all people who want and need to talk, under total secrecy by phone, email and chat 24 hours a day.

The attendants can be contacted on the website: cvv.org.com or by phone: 188