understand how the upgrade conversion is done

The new PS Plus debuted this Monday (13) in Brazil and the rest of the Americas, with three subscription levels: Essential, Extra and Deluxe. Many still have doubts about how the upgrade for one of these options, then the MyPS is here to help you with that.

First of all, please understand that the conversion is based on the amount of days left of the conventional subscription available in your account. Let’s say the following: there are three months left for your service to expire, so if you want to upgrade to the Extra or Deluxe levels, the price to be paid is proportional to this time window.

The method adopted by Sony may not be attractive to those who have accumulated many days of subscription – because when upgrading to the new PS Plus, the conversion is very high. There is no option to pay for less time, only what is on your account. Check out some examples below:

Scenarios with many days left

Scenario with few days left

How much does the new PS Plus cost in Brazil?

The simplest plan of the new PS Plus, the “Essential”, which follows the same current offer of the service, comes out for BRL 34.90 on the monthly plan, BRL 84.90 in the quarter or BRL 199.90 in the annual. Here, users have access to monthly games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage and online multiplayer.

The “Extra” option of the new PS Plus costs BRL 52.90 a month, BRL 139.90 per quarter or BRL 339.90 per annum. At this level, players can look forward to a catalog with up to 400 of the most popular PS4 and PS5 games.

Finally, the “Deluxe” costs BRL 59.90 a month, BRL 159.90 per quarter or BRL 389.90 per annum. In this plan, subscribers will have access to the perks of the previous level, in addition to a catalog full of titles from PS1, PS2 and PSP.