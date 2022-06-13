Unimed celebrates decision on taxing role and apologizes

Last Wednesday (8), the STJ decided that health plans will not be required to pay for procedures that are not within the coverage list established by the ANS. After that, Unimed de Belo Horizonte published a publication celebrating the decision. However, on Saturday afternoon (11), the agency released a request of excuses.



According to the statement, the company stated that the decision was a “super, mega, hyper success for the operator” and that “the war is not over, our battle continues and we want to show more and more to the Judiciary that the role of ANS [Agência Nacional de Saúde Suplementar] is taxing”.

“We remain firm, strong and happy. After all, calm seas never made a good sailor!! Our army is complete”, continued the text.

This Saturday, Unimed Belo Horizonte said that the statement was about an isolated document.

“It started from an isolated initiative of an internal administrative area, without institutional alignment and approval, and that does not represent, under any circumstances, the way we conduct our work”, stated the note.