Unimed de BH apologizes for having celebrated the decision

On the afternoon of this Saturday, 11th, Unimed de Belo Horizonte (Unimed BH) published an apology on social media for having released a company statement commemorating the decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) by the taxing role of health procedures. The text said that the decision was a “super, mega, hyper success of the operator”.

Elsewhere, the statement said that “the war is not over” and that the “battle continues”. “We want to show more and more to the Judiciary that the role of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) is exhaustive (…) We remain firm, strong and happy. After all, calm seas never made a good sailor! Our army is complete”, he celebrated. .

To retract, the note with the apology from Unimed explained that the communiqué was an internal document that “started from an isolated initiative of an internal administrative area”, without institutional alignment and approval, not representing, “under any circumstances , the way the company’s work is conducted”.

It was also informed that the company is taking “appropriate measures” in relation to the professionals involved. The operator did not say what the measures are.

“The cooperative values ​​the health care of all its customers, and this is the purpose and commitment that should guide its work team,” he said in a statement.

STJ decision

The STJ’s decision was released last Wednesday, 8, explaining that health plans are not required to pay for procedures that are not included in the coverage list established by the ANS. One of the most affected treatments has been for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), as most therapies are not on the regulatory agency’s list.

Another part of Unimed’s statement celebrated having been released from paying for treatments for children with the disorder. “We have reached several favorable judgments […] who considered the authors’ requests totally unfounded, removing the obligation to pay for the treatments for cases of autistic spectrum disorder […] in addition to national and imported medicines”, he informed.

