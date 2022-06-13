Vin Diesel becomes a Brazilian warrior in the trailer for the game “Ark II”







Photo: Publicity // Modern Popcorn

Video game company Studio Wildcard has released the first trailer for “Ark II”, which highlights the appearances of Vin Diesel (“Fast and Furious”) and Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana”), and announced the main voice cast of a animated series derived from the attraction.

First revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this Sunday (5/12), the trailer for the survival adventure game, set in a world of ravenous dinosaurs, heralds the sequel to 2015’s “Ark: Survival Evolved”, and features Diesel as the main hero, a Brazilian warrior named Santiago. The young original voice actress of “Moana” plays the character’s daughter, Meeka.

“Ark II” is scheduled to debut in 2023 and is being created in Unreal Engine 5 with real-time photorealistic lighting technology. In addition to voicing and casting the protagonist, Diesel is also an executive producer of the Xbox game.

The animated series, “Ark: The Animated Series”, will have 14 30-minute episodes and will be released on HBO Max.

Currently in post-production, it will again feature Diesel voicing his character, in addition to a strong cast in the other roles, including Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere at Once”), Gerard Butler (“Invasion of the Secret Service “), Russell Crowe (“The Mummy”), Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”), Karl Urban (“The Boys”) and David Tennant (“Good Omens”), among many others.

Created by the masters of the game franchise, Jesse Rapczak and Jeremy Stieglitz, the series is directed by Jay Oliva, responsible for several animations for DC Comics, such as “Batman: The Dark Knight” and “Justice League Dark”.

See below for the trailer, a previous video (without voiceovers) with cinematic scenes from the game and the art of the characters of the animated series, which identifies the main interpreters.