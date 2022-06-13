what is the price of the Essential, Extra and Deluxe plans?

The new PS Plus finally debuted in Brazil, and Sony’s subscription service was divided into three categories. The plans, called Essential, Extra and Deluxe, offer different advantages at different costs. Here, we will explain the benefits of each of them and the price charged on PSN.

The reformulation in the delivery of more varieties on the platform includes an extensive catalog of works for PS4 and PS5, classic games and of course, entitles the console to online multiplayer games. Here’s how this will work from now on:

PS Plus Essential:

Anyone who already has a standard PS Plus subscription will be instantly upgraded to the Essential plan. The proposal is identical to the current one where we have the monthly line-up, access to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts on the PS Store, Share Play, cloud storage and in-game help (PS5).

Price: 1 month: R$ 34.90/ 3 months: R$ 84.90/ 12 months: R$ 199.90;

PS Plus Extra:

Counting on the same benefits as Essential, the Extra category has the differential of a catalog with hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games for download. Hits like God of War, Demon’s Souls, Returnal and Ghost of Tsushima will be in the pack at launch.

Price: 1 month: BRL 52.90 / 3 months: BRL 139.90 / 12 months: BRL 339.90;

PS Plus Deluxe:

With all the advantages of Essential and Deluxe, the difference of Deluxe is the library of classic PSOne, PS2 and PSP games, with games like Tekken 2 and Jak 3 among the playables. Along with that, the plan offers temporary trials of titles like Horizon Forbidden West, Cyberpunk 2077 and others.

Price: 1 month: BRL 59.90 / 3 months: BRL 159.90 / 12 months: BRL 389.90;

