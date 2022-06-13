Will your iPhone update to iOS 16? Favorite model is left out

iPhone users know that iOS 16 promises to bring several improvements and news for those who will start to acquire the new system made available by the brand. The most current version of it should reach consumers by the end of this year. Expectations remain high.

With a novelty on the lock screen and easier to share photos, users will also be able to edit messages already sent by iMessageas Telegram allows, among many other things.

Apple has also published the list of models that will receive this update.

See below which cell phones will be compatible with iOS 16:

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X;

iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max;

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max;

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max;

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max;

second and third generation iPhone SE.

Stay up to date with what’s new in iOS 16

Apple has improved several features for iOS 16 and still intends to bring many relevant news. One of them is the lock screen that can be customized as the user wishes.

The owner of the device will be able to change the font, the color of the clock and even include widgets with an interaction with the background. Sounds like fun, right?

Another tool that gained a new feature was the iMessage, since from now on users will be able to dictate messages that have already been sent, similar to some other platforms. Great for fixing mistakes.

Focus mode is another tool where some significant improvements have been made. It was also mentioned that it will now be possible to use the tabs separately and according to the chosen profile in Safari.

The payment system, Apple Pay, has gained a new option. The user can now pay in installments in the United States! According to Apple, this is an easier and safer way to share the purchase amount.

It is worth mentioning that, even in the face of some changes, the update to iOS 16 did not bring as many as iOS 15, which was released in 2021, but it still offers some new tools that can improve the experience of those who use the iPhone.

Another thing that many users of the company did not expect is that the update will not be made on the iPhone 7 generation, which has been named the most used cell phone in South America. This news did not please the model 7 userswhich caused a huge uproar on social media.