with free PvP, early access comes in October

Activision Blizzard has brought good news for those waiting for Overwatch 2. The new edition of the shooter will have a free PvP mode and will enter early access on October 4th. In addition, a new trailer for the game went public this Sunday (12) on Xbox Showcase.

The video confirmed a new playable character: Queen Junker. She promises to deliver plenty of mobility with her cybernetic capabilities. Check out the video below:

Featuring a five-vs-five multiplayer format with cross-play and cross-platform progression, Overwatch 2’s PvP experience is designed to deliver refreshing competitive gameplay with a new free-to-play model and major game updates such as new heroes, hero reworks , maps, modes and premium cosmetic items.

Queen Junker will be available at launch. It will arrive with a new gameplay proposal: the Advance mode. In it, teams will have to escort a robot and invade the opponent’s territory by dominating terrain. According to Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard, the intention is to keep the title relevant for many years to come:

It’s the beginning of a new, ever-evolving and ever-evolving era for the franchise, and we reaffirm our commitment to providing players with constant updates so that Overwatch 2 remains relevant and fun for years to come.

As advanced by the company, the title will feature crossplay and cross-platform progression. We can only wait for October 4th to get in on the action. Overwatch 2 will have versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch and PC.

There’s more Overwatch 2 on June 16th

If you’re excited about the future of Overwatch 2, the company will hold a new event next Thursday (16th) — where the upcoming PvP beta test dates will be revealed. The testing period has been happening only on PC, but who knows, consoles get a chance in this next wave, right?

In Overwatch 2, Sombra and Bastion will undergo changes

For Overwatch 2, the devs will be reworking some of the title’s heroes. Are they:

Orisa;

Doomfist;

Bastion;

Shadow;

The company has not yet detailed what these changes will be. On the other hand, the game’s PvP mode has already received some information. Featuring Soujorn, a new playable character, the shooter will have new modes and map in this edition. Check out more information here.