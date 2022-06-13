Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: See everything that happened at the event

O Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase was one of the biggest highlights of the event season of the Summer Game Fest. The broadcast took place this Sunday (12), at 14:00 GMT, and lasted about 1:30 hours with a lot of focus on gameplay, including long-awaited titles such as starfield, Forza Motorsport, devil 4 and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

In the following lines, the voxel brings a summary with the main announcements of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase of 2022. Check it out:

starfield

Bethesda Game Studios’ space epic, starfield was quite prominent with early gameplay footage, which showcased space exploration, first- and third-person combat, a crafting and crewing system, character creation, and more. The launch takes place in 2023.

redfall

from the creators of dishonored, redfall is a vampire-themed FPS that has recently been delayed to 2023. The first gameplay shows first-person co-op action against different types of vampires.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

After many years of waiting, Hollow Knight: Silksong came by surprise at Microsoft’s event to confirm a launch into the Xbox ecosystem, including Game Pass access on day one. The release date still remains a mystery.

LoL, Valorant and more on Game Pass

In a bombastic partnership, Riot Games games will have exclusive benefits for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The service guarantees, for example, all champions unlocked in League of Legends and Wild Rift and agents of Valorant. Check it out in the trailer:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem, sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, received an unprecedented gameplay video during the presentation, with more emphasis on stealth action mechanics and its beautiful visuals. The game arrives later this year on PC and consoles, including Game Pass, but still has no set date.

High on Life

High on Lifefrom the creator of Ricky and Morty, was one of the surprises of the event with a gameplay trailer. The game draws attention for the unusual design of the creatures and weapons, which promise to make the adventure quite fun when it arrives in 2022.

Forza Motorsport

New release of the Turn 10 racing simulator franchise, Forza Motorsport was announced with a gameplay trailer focused on a new level of realism for the series, with heavy use of Ray Tracing. Launching in Q2 2023 on PC, Xbox Series and xCloud.

Ara: History Untold

Oxide, a producer specializing in strategy games, revealed Ara: History Untold. The reveal video shows a proposal that refers to the series civilization, but still no more gameplay details. A release window has not been revealed.

scorn

After a long wait, the grotesque scorn was confirmed for release on October 21 of this year, following a leak on the Steam platform. A new trailer also shows off more of its gameplay, which should please horror fans. Check out:

ARK 2

ARK 2 had piqued viewers’ curiosity with a first teaser featuring Vin Diesel. Now, almost two years later, the game has received yet another teaser featuring the actor from Fast and furiousbut with a confirmed release window of 2023.

minecraft legends

The series Minecraftwhich is a big hit from Microsoft, will feature another spin-off in 2023: minecraft legends. The first trailer shows that the launch will be a real-time action and strategy game, with a tower defense footprint.

overwatch 2

A fan wish has been fulfilled: the PvP of overwatch 2 has been confirmed as free and arrives as early as October 4th, following the recent Beta test. In addition, Blizzard introduced a new heroine called The Junker Queen in trailer.

devil 4

The Necromancer class, a fan favorite, has been confirmed in devil 4 in new gameplay trailer. The game, which will feature crossplay, also received an extensive gameplay demo that showcases unprecedented violence in the series and the remaining four playable classes.

Kojima announces new project on Xbox

Hideo Kojima, creator of Death Stranding, confirmed that it is working on a new project in partnership with Xbox and that it promises to make great use of its cloud technology. Nothing has been shown but it has been said that it will be “a completely new game that no one has ever tried or seen before”.

persona

Strengthening its catalog of Japanese games, Microsoft confirmed that the series personaby Atlus, is on its way to Game Pass, starting with Persona 5 Royal on October 21st. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden have also been confirmed, but without a premiere date.

Peniment

Produced by Obsidian, Peniment is a new narrative-driven adventure coming this November on Game Pass, with beautiful hand-drawn graphics. The story is set in 16th century Bavaria (Germany).

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, from Nioh and ninja gaidenrevealed Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with a cinematic trailer. The action seems to take great inspiration from the Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history. The launch takes place in early 2023 on Game Pass.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Scheduled for 2023, The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a gorgeous 2D action-platformer that seems to flirt with the roguelike genre. Also on the way to Game Pass at launch.