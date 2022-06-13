Xbox listed 55 games coming in the next 12 months, 43 of them debuting on Game Pass

Microsoft has revealed in its Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 55 games that will be released between June 2022 and June 2023, ensuring Xbox and PC gamers will have an impressive amount of games to play in the coming months.

Especially since of those 55 games, 43 of them will debut on Game Pass, the popular subscription service that has become the face of Microsoft’s video game division and which from June will be available directly on Samsung’s smart TVs.

Among the games listed by Microsoft on the way to Xbox and PC, only titles like The Callisto Protocol, The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels and Overwatch 2 will not debut on Game Pass, but the number of titles that will be is much higher than this.

Dusk Falls, Wo Long, Minecraft Legends, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Persona 5 Royal, Atomic Heart, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Scorn and Starfield are some examples of games that arrive before July 2023 and will have direct entry into Game Pass .

One of the big names on the list is STALKER 2, which has been delayed to 2023 according to information from Xbox.