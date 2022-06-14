30-year-old dentist dies after performing physical test for entry into the Ceará Military Police

One 30 year old dentist passed away, last Sunday (12), after feeling sick during the Physical Capacity Assessment of the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE), held in Fortaleza.

Darlene Sonaria Ferreira She was referred to an Emergency Care Unit (UPA), according to a note from the Ceará Public Security and Social Defense Department (SSPDS).

A cousin of the dentist, who did not want to be identified, detailed that Darlene suffered a heart attack during the test for admission to the position of Second Lieutenant of the Board of Complementary Officers of the PMCE.

The burial will be held this Tuesday (14), at 7 am, in the municipality of Rafael Fernandes, in Rio Grande do Norte.

medical support

In a note, the SSPDS also added that the dentist was attended by the medical team on site and arrived at the UPA conscious.

In addition, he detailed that “all candidates present a medical certificate that proves the health conditions of the participant to carry out the Physical Capacity Assessment, as well as sign ‘Term of Responsibility'”.

condolences

According to another family member, who also wanted to remain anonymous, the dentist was born in Sítio Pau Darco, located in the municipality of Riacho de Santana, in RN. Later, Darlene moved to Pau dos Ferros, another city in the interior of RN.

In 2019, he finished his dental school and later moved to the city of Iracema, in the interior of Ceará, where he started working as a dentist. Her mother remained living in Pau dos Ferros.

Family members mourned Darlene’s death, further pointing out that she was very determined.

This Monday (13), the City Hall of Iracema published a note of condolence about Darlene’s death. “In the face of this irreparable loss, we sympathize with all family and friends, praying to God for spiritual comfort for all”.