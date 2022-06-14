3rd case of monkeypox is registered in Brazil – ONDA POÇOS

Brazil has one more case of monkeypox diagnosed. On the night of this Sunday, 12, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of Rio Grande do Sul notified an occurrence of an “imported case” of the disease.

The diagnosis was confirmed in the laboratory, on Sunday, by the Adolf Lutz Institute in São Paulo. It is a patient residing in Porto Alegre, male, 51 years old, who traveled to Portugal, returning to Brazil on the 10th of this month.

“The patient is in home isolation, along with his contacts, has a stable clinical condition, without complications and is being monitored by the state and municipal health secretariats”, says a note released by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry adds that “all containment and control measures were taken immediately after communication that this was a suspected case of monkeypox. [varíola dos macacos, em inglês]with the isolation of the patient and tracking of their contacts, both nationally and on the international flight, which had the support of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa)”.

Source: Agência Brasil

Receive the news through the official Onda Poços journalism group on your WhatsApp. Don’t worry, only our administrators will be able to make publications, thus avoiding inappropriate and inappropriate content. Click the link – https://chat.whatsapp.com/FezPjDXmaYSGKVdWFDx3ZD