5 co-op games to play on Valentine’s Day

O Valentine’s Day is coming. For couples gamers can take advantage of the day to play some cooperative games. We separate some:

It Takes Two

It Takes Two won the game of the year award in 2021, it was developed to be a co-op and it is not possible to play it in single player mode. The title puts players in the shoes of a couple in the process of separation and who have to deal with the way that this fact affects their daughter. The game has an excellent story and with each new level, the game surprises with its originality. It Takes Two is undoubtedly one of the best co-op games ever released and is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

mario kart 8

Mario Kart is ideal for those looking for competitive games to have fun with their loved one. The game is a Nintendo classic and features the iconic characters Mario, Luigi and Bowser to compete in exciting races on several different circuits. The game is only available for Nintendo Switch.

Haven

Haven is about a couple who fled to an unknown and uninhabited planet. To complete the story, players need to be very well synchronized to explore the world and defeat enemies in a turn-based combat system. The game is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

overcooked 2

The game is already well-known to co-op game enthusiasts, it’s great to play on Valentine’s Day and consists of preparing food, but the game gets more and more challenging, customers get angrier and a lot of patience is required. and concentration to do well in Overcooked 2. The game allows up to 4 players simultaneously and is available for PC, Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Don’t Starve Together

The game draws a lot of attention for its aesthetics, which is very reminiscent of the work of filmmaker Tim Burton, but not only that. The game was thought to be single player, but after the request of fans, Don’t Starve Together gained a cooperative mode with up to 15 playable characters. The game is available for PC, Xbox and Playstation.