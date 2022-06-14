6 foods that slowly “kill” this organ

Eating a quick snack, or snacking on some candy, or maybe drinking a juice box are innocent options that can be consumed from time to time, the problem is when they become regular habits, as they can cause weight gain and others. damage, in addition to compromising heart health.

Discover 6 food options that are harmful to heart health and that you should avoid daily consumption.

6 unhealthy foods that affect heart health

1 – Diet soda

It is quite common to think that, because they have no added sugar, they are good for not gaining weight. The big problem is that these food products contain large amounts of sodium and other substances harmful to intestinal health. In addition, this type of drink ends up causing a greater appetite, leading to a greater intake of other caloric foods.

2 – Margarine

Because it contains high amounts of trans fats and other fatty acids, margarine becomes an unhealthy option when thinking about long-term health. Such substances cause changes in cells, increasing risks of inflammatory processes, increased bad cholesterol, insulin insensitivity, risk of heart attack and cancer.

3 – French fries

For the same reasons as margarine, consumption of potatoes and other foods fried in oil should be avoided. If you still don’t want to remove such foods from your menu, use healthier options like coconut oil, for example, or try making potatoes in the microwave or airfryer.

4 – Processed meats

Processed meats such as bacon, sausage, sausage, salami, bologna, for example, are foods that increase the risk of diseases such as cancer. A study carried out by the University of Life Sciences in Warsaw, Poland, together with the Karolinska Institute, in Sweden, published in the journal Heart Failure, found that the consumption of processed red meat can increase the risk of heart failure by up to 28%. in men, in addition to doubling the chances of death from heart disease.

5 – Sweets

In addition to being a cause of weight gain, they cause inflammatory processes in the body, in addition to raising cholesterol and risks of developing diabetes. Consequently, they also affect long-term heart health.

6 – Mayonnaise

The great aggravating factor of mayonnaise is the excess sodium and calories it contains. This becomes a risk factor for heart health.

The diet needs to be varied and made up of real food, vegetable options, lean meats and fruits are foods that contribute to the proper functioning of the body and long-term health, in addition to warding off diseases and heart problems.