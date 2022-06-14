7 Electronics Every First Time Parent Should Own | Which one to buy?

First-time parents need to adapt to new routines with the arrival of their child, and various electronics help in many situations in the child’s life. From an electronic baby monitor for baby monitoring, to smart speakers with voice command control, the equipment helps in the safety and entertainment of the little ones.

The 3rd Generation Amazon Echo Dot, for example, is useful for playing children’s songs just using the voice command with the help of Alexa, without moms and dads having to stop what they’re doing. The box costs from R$ 349. The W830 digital camera, from Sony, promises simplified use to record all the important moments, has 20 MP and HD video recording for from R$ 1,042. For analogue parents, the Instax Mini 11 reveals the photos on the spot for about R$489, an interesting function for those who want to assemble albums or use the images in the decoration of the room. See more devices in the list below.

1. Surveillance camera or baby monitor – from R$249

Devices that act as an electronic babysitter are essential for parents to assess the baby’s condition without leaving the room. Many models offer night vision cameras with a motion sensor and integrated microphone, with images that can be accompanied by a screen sold together or even via the smartphone app. Most models allow you to change the camera angle, change the focus, etc.

TP-Link’s Tapo C200 allows operation via the manufacturer’s application. The camera features a 360 degree viewing angle, aligned with a night vision with a range of up to 9 meters. The device works wirelessly and gives parents a clear picture in Full HD 1080 pixel definition. The device emits notifications whenever it detects movement and can also be controlled via virtual assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. Interested can buy the camera on Amazon for from R$ 249.

Motorola’s MBP 36S, on the other hand, features more specific technology due to its remote control that also concentrates a screen for viewing what the camera captures. The device is compact and discreet. The camera features a motion sensor, integrated microphones and operates in 360 degrees. The control allows the user to manage details such as focus, volume, recording and more. Electronic babysitting is available for around R$1,439.

Car seatback monitors are a good alternative to keep kids entertained during longer trips. The electronics can vary in size by inches and are designed to fit into the back of the driver’s or passenger’s seats. The accessory is useful for displaying drawings or games.

Tech One’s monitor features a reasonably sized 10-inch screen. The product supports control buttons at the bottom of the display, displays wide screen format at a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels and even comes with a remote control. The contents displayed can be the same as the driver’s on-board multimedia, or from data transmission via USB, but without the sound being emitted directly by the equipment. Interested parties can buy the article for from R$ 486.

The Banbo monitor is a more complete model as it comes with the seat head attached to the device. It supports the reading of DVDs and memory card, and has a USB connection port to receive pen drives. The 7-inch screen displays a resolution of 480 x 234 pixels and has compatibility with television signals, gps and games. This option is available for around R$707.

Humidifiers are devices that vaporize water or saline into the environment. The practice mitigates the negative effects that the dry climate and high temperatures can have on health. In addition, they can also be used to combat respiratory problems and even soothe the baby’s sleep, with frequent use in the bedroom.

Fisher-Price’s ultrasonic model works at a very low sound frequency, so it doesn’t disturb babies’ sleep. The product promises relief from dry cough, nasal congestion, and the vast majority of symptoms associated with allergies and colds. The mist nozzle is directional, useful to change the air conduction according to the user’s need. The surface also supports the lamp function to illuminate during the night period. With a reservoir of up to 3.4 liters, the model can be purchased for from R$ 139.

The WAP Luminaire with Aroma Diffuser humidifier, on the other hand, not only vaporizes liquids, but also has a luminaire with customizable lighting to modify the climate of the environments. It offers a directional nozzle to guide the mist in various directions, an exclusive compartment for aromas, and a 4 liter reservoir. Interested can buy it on Amazon for from R$ 159.

4. Sound box with voice command – from R$ 300

Speakers are great alternatives to keep children busy, because there are numerous children’s songs that entertain the little ones and can be accessed over the internet by these devices. Smart boxes still offer voice command technology, managed by virtual assistants. Thus, mothers and fathers can request the music change or volume reduction while changing the child’s diaper, for example.

The 3rd Generation Amazon Echo Dot is a box that can be controlled by Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant. Voice command performs various tasks, such as playing music, conducting online searches, reading the news, making calls and even controlling other smart devices. Remember that the smart speaker needs to be plugged in to work. The price is close to R$ 349.

Intelbras Izy Speak! It has a compact design and also has built-in Alexa. It offers all the features and performances of the previous device, however, it has a USB connection and does not need to be plugged in all the time. The case has a battery life of up to 4 hours and offers a portable design. Interested parties need to invest amounts from R$ 300.

Digital thermometers are a great option to replace mercury thermometers, because there is no toxic material in the product’s composition, in addition to being faster and more accurate. There are models that work in contact with the skin and others that use infrared lights.

Fisher Price’s HC201 needs a battery to work. The object’s body contains a single button at the end, used to turn on the device. Then, simply place the thermometer in contact with your skin (usually under your arm) to measure the temperature. The result can be checked in about 1 minute. The contact surface is water and sweat resistant, and the device can be purchased for as little as R$19.

The forehead thermometer, by G-Tech, measures the temperature by means of infrared lights, capable of detecting the radiation emitted by the body. The result is instantaneous and it is not necessary to touch the skin, just bring the device closer. Two AAA batteries are required and the price starts at R$164.

Cameras are ideal for recording all stages of the growth of the kids, such as their first steps and even social events where children are present. In analog or digital options, the choice depends a lot on the buyer’s preference and the use that will be made of the equipment.

Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 camera captures images and prints them instantly, in polaroid format, on the machine itself. The product features a 60 mm lens, an integrated flash and a button on the front to turn it on. You can use color or black and white film. Two AA batteries are required for operation. Ideal for assembling albums or decorating the child’s room, interested parents can buy the device from R$489.

Sony’s W830, on the other hand, is a very compact digital camera, which should make the user experience uncomplicated and versatile. The lens offers HD quality for photos and videos at a resolution of 720 pixels, as well as a quality of 20 MP. It has a built-in flash, up to 8x optical zoom and a fixed LCD display on the back. It also has a USB port, memory card reading slot and rechargeable battery. The model is available on Amazon for from R$ 1,042.

Tablets can be useful to keep the child entertained at times when parents cannot give their children full attention. In addition, the devices usually have specific games and activities that help in the development of the cognitive system of the little ones.

The Turma da Mônica tablet, by Multilaser, offers a 7-inch screen, a front camera and an internal memory of 16 GB. The device has built-in features for parental control over what their children use on the device. In the sturdy frame, a collapsible bottom bracket helps support the device comfortably horizontally, while the software provides educational videos and apps. The model requires an investment of from R$ 399.

The Mickey Mouse accessory, also from Multilaser, offers the same features as the previous option, but with 32 GB memory. The price is also around R$ 399.

