AF News | State | Brazil confirms third case of monkeypox; Know the symptoms and care

The Ministry of Health has already confirmed the third case of monkeypox in Brazil this Sunday (12). The patient is a 51-year-old man who, after traveling to Portugal, presented symptoms and remains isolated in Porto Alegre (RS).

The other two people are in isolation in the state of São Paulo, have a history of travel to Spain and Portugal and had the disease confirmed in the last week; Wednesday (08), the first, and Saturday (11), the second confirmed case. The country monitors even more 10 suspected cases in the states of Santa Catarina, Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Rondônia.

Monkeypox is caused by the Orthopoxvirus variolae virus and is transmitted through contact with infected people, whether through kissing, hugging, sex, massage, touching or respiratory secretions.

“It is a disease that has been worrying us in recent days and the virus is very similar to other smallpox.”, highlights the general clinician and endocrinologist, Lino Sieiro Netto. “There is no specific treatment, but it is a low-lethal disease that requires attention and care with skin lesions, in addition to the set of symptoms that the patient presents.”, he added.

According to the doctor, the condition can develop more seriously in people with a weakened immune system. “Caused by diseases such as lupus, leukemia, HIV/AIDS, transplant patients, as well as the elderly and children. The important thing is to avoid close contact with infected people, wash your hands and use alcohol gel.”, he informed.

More than a thousand cases of the disease have already been reported by 29 countries outside Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO). All are being investigated and still no deaths, so far.

Symptoms

People infected with the disease initially have symptoms similar to the flu and the old smallpox, a little milder, reports the doctor. “Patients present symptoms from 5 to 7 days after the start of contamination, but with this new modality of smallpox, they hardly need hospitalization”, adds the general practitioner.

They may present with fever, chills, enlarged lymph nodes, especially in the neck, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, malaise and intense abdominal pain. After two or three days, red marks and blisters characteristic of smallpox appear in the mouth, face or all over the body.

Treatment

Smallpox has no cure and treatment only reduces the patient’s pain; it does not kill the virus or prevent the appearance of “balls” with pus on the skin. The most efficient way to prevent it is with vaccination, but the smallpox vaccine is not part of the Ministry of Health’s calendar, as it has been eradicated by the WHO in the world since the 1980s, through extensive vaccination campaigns around the world. whole.

The virus can survive for up to 24 hours on objects that have come into contact with an infected person.